Knowing how to Recruit Kiryu and Majima in Yakuza Like A Dragon is important information, as one of the main questions that everyone had on their minds the moment Yakuza 7 was first revealed was "so, does this mean Kiryu and Majima’s story is at an end?" After all, this new game follows Ichiban Kasuga, as well as his companions Saeko, Adachi and Nanba. Where exactly do Kiryu and Majima fit into this puzzle?

Well, Like A Dragon does answer that - but let us first warn you that by going on ahead there will be some minor spoilers for this game and how you obtain Kiryu’s and Majima’s summon. If you’re fine with the what and the how being ruined for you however, then keep on reading!

How to Recruit Majima in Yakuza Like A Dragon

Chapter 12 is one of the longest chapters in this game - especially if you haven’t been saving up your money - so you’ll be relieved to know that after all that hardship you’ll get a fitting reward: the inclusion of having Majima as a Poundmate. Yes, just a Poundmate that you can call up on your phone. While it may sound a little disappointing, it’s for a good reason that you’ll only find out when you complete Chapter 12.

You’ll first have to beat Majima, alongside his brother Saejima, in Chapter 12. It’s a difficult fight, so be prepared to do some grinding beforehand in order to stand a chance against the two of them.

Once you complete Chapter 12 and have Majima as a Poundmate, you can call upon him for help. His attack damages all enemies in the battle, with a chance of paralyzing them. However, the cost of him helping you is a hefty one! 1,000,000 Yen isn’t exactly cheap, so make use of his help when you really, really need it.

How to Recruit Kiryu Kazuma in Yakuza Like A Dragon

There are 15 chapters in Like A Dragon, and you meet the Dragon of Dojima himself during Chapter 12. He’ll be the guy in shades, casually saving your life as though it’s really that easy. You’ll have to remember that Kiryu is around 60 years old at the time, but let us tell you this: he isn’t afraid and is limber enough to kick some butt.

As fortunate as you are to see Kiryu in Chapter 12, you won’t be able to officially recruit him until the very end of Chapter 14. That means that unfortunately yes, there’s only one whole chapter where you’ll be able to use Kiryu as a Poundmate. Still, that may be for the best considering the cost of using Kiryu, like Majima, is incredibly pricey.

The results however are worth it, as while 1,000,000 Yen isn’t cheap, the ability of Kiryu’s attacks are nothing to turn your nose up at. With Kiryu’s help, all enemies get hit and they’ll have a chance of getting an instant KO. Even the toughest of enemies don’t stand a chance against the Dragon of Dojima!