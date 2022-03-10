Everything you need to know about Yakuza Like A Dragon

Look at these Yakuza Like A Dragon cheats and guides as you play through the game, trying to help Ichiban become the hero he’s always wanted to be. There are people to recruit to your squad, side quests for you to complete, and even a school to attend, complete with exams! If you just need some tips or want help getting though some tough sub-stories, we can help you with these Yakuza Like A Dragon cheats.

Basic tips

Yakuza Like A Dragon really breaks the Yakuza formula as it’s a turn-based RPG and introduces lots of new elements and side quests. If you need some help getting to grips with it all, here are 10 Yakuza Like A Dragon tips to sort you out.

Recruit Emi

As a turn-based RPG, building up a party of competent combatants is key in Yakuza Like A Dragon. Learn how to recruit Emi Kamataki in Yakuza Like A Dragon to bolster your team.

Recruit Kiryu and Majima

For some late-game fun, you’ll even be able to recruit the classic Yakuza characters Kiryu and Majima. Be warned, they’re pretty pricey and are both unlocked late in the game, but here’s how to Recruit Kiryu and Majima in Yakuza Like A Dragon.

Managing shareholders

Sounds weird that managing shareholders is a part of a video game, but in Yakuza Like A Dragon, you’ll need to meet with them as part of Ichiban’s confectionery business. Here’s how to deal with Yakuza Like A Dragon management.

Ounbara school exam answers

We didn’t think we’d be doing school exams in a video game, but Yakuza Like A Dragon proves us wrong. If you want to ace the exams or see where you went wrong, we’ve got all the cheats you’ll need in this Yakuza Like A Dragon exam answers guide.

Missing cats

Hiro is in dire need of help in finding his runaway feline friends. If you can’t find the pesky cats, take a look at our Yakuza Like A Dragon missing cats side quest guide.

Kappa statue collectibles

There are 10 of these odd-looking statues that you’ll need to find, so use our Yakuza Like A Dragon Kappa Statues guide to speed up the process and complete this side quest quickly.