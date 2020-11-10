How to find the Yakuza Like a Dragon missing cats and complete your feline set

The Yakuza Like a Dragon missing cat quest comes about midway between Chapter 5, and is part of the Part-Time Hero quest-line that players get introduced to. After speaking to Hiro, the superhero-clad boss you’re doing jobs for, a few times and progressing throughout the story, Ichiban will receive a call from Hiro explaining that the cats in his office have fled and he needs your help to find them. It’s become almost an inside joke to always have a missing cat subquest in a Yakuza game, and Like A Dragon is no exception to this.

You could easily forget this quest, but we advise you not to. Finding all of the cats rewards you with 1 million yen - nothing to sniff at, especially if you consider that after you find all the 9 cats and receive your 1 million, there’s another cat that you need to find that’ll have Hiro give you 1 more million for your trouble. 2 million yen! Not bad for collecting cats.

Yakuza Like a Dragon tips | Yakuza Like a Dragon Exam answers

Yakuza 7 missing cat locations

(Image credit: Sega)

We have included a map above that’ll make finding the cats much easier for you, and below we’ll include the nitty gritty details to point you to the exact spot of your feline friends.

1. Bar District - Next door to the Survive Bar

(Image credit: Sega)

If you head to the Bar District and go towards Survive, you’ll come across the bar and have the option to either turn left - towards the bar - or right. Go right, past the fancy art of faces and into the left entranceway where you’ll see a LEDA sign. Turn right and you’ll see the cat lying down and remember, if you can’t see them, the constant meowing will definitely give the cat’s location away!

2. Sunrise Street - Outside of Ichiban’s Apartment

(Image credit: Sega)

Ichiban and Nanba got their very own place at the end of Chapter 3, and not only is it a great place to rest and get your HP/MP back to where it should be - but it’s also the home to one of Hiro’s missing cats! Head outside of your apartment, turn right and you’ll see a cat on a green box. It’s almost impossible to miss.

3. Misaki Street - On the Top Floor of the Car Park

(Image credit: Sega)

The next cat you’re looking for is right where you go if you want to play the can collecting minigame. Only, instead of going to the bottom floor of the car park, head up the ladder and turn to the left. You’ll see a cat lying just behind a car, all sneaky like.

4. Restaurant Row - Down a Narrow Side-Alley

(Image credit: Sega)

Restaurant Row’s cat is a very tricky one to find and is easy to miss if you don’t like to explore the dead ends of Ijincho. To find this cat, you’ll need to go towards the weapons and arms shop in Restaurant Row and then turn down the alleyway. You’ll get to a dead end but see on your map that you can turn right. Turn and you’ll see the cat right in front of you.

5. West Jinnai Station - On Top of a Trash Container

(Image credit: Sega)

West Jinnai Station is home to many things, and one of them is Hiro’s missing cat. Head to the station and circle around where you’ll be able to see some silver safes. Just a few feet away from them you’ll see Hiro’s cat on top of a trash container. But to get to it you’ll need to circle around, as there’s a fence that is only accessible through the outside of the station.

6. West Carriage Highway - Near the Baseball Court

(Image credit: Sega)

Head to the top left of the map where you’ll see the location of your favourite minigame - the baseball arena. This is a great start, but isn’t necessarily where you want to go. Once at the baseball arena, turn right and head towards the baseball court. You’ll see a bunch of plants and hedges, and behind one of those hedges is a missing cat.

7. Bayside Street - On Top of An Electrical Unit Next to the Building

(Image credit: Sega)

Bayside Street is just opposite of the Vocational School where Ichiban can take exams and study how to get a personality, so it’s very simple to find the building where you’ll find this fleeting feline. Head on over to the massive building opposite, go to the right side and you’ll see the cat resting on the electrical unit next to the building’s front door.

8. Chinatown - Down a Side Street, On Top of a Small Wall

(Image credit: Sega)

Trust us when we say that Chinatown isn’t as big as it looks. Head to the centre of the area, where the streets will split off into four - back where you came from, the left, ahead, or the right. Go right and you’ll see the Chinatown cat immediately, resting on a low wall by a collection of small, inaccessible shops and restaurants.

9. Hamakita Park - Resting Under A Water Fountain

(Image credit: Sega)

Hamakita Park is a wide, spacious area where cats are pretty easy to find and this cat is no exception! There are quite a few grassy areas, but only one has what looks to be a water fountain at the very top of it. This is where you’ll find the cat you’re looking for, resting just underneath it.

After you get these nine cats you’ll have to go to Hiro’s office to receive your payment of 1 million yen from the man himself. You may think your job is done, but for those paying attention, you’ll have noticed that there’s one cat left… Hiro’s very first cat, Robson, has been missing for such a long time. If you can get nine cats back, what’s one more? If you can find Robson, Hiro will reward you.

10. Hamakita Park - Sitting On A Park Lamp

(Image credit: Sega)

Which leads us to our very last entry, and thankfully, you already know the location! Travel back to Hamakita Park, but go in the direction of the top right-hand side of the map. You’ll see that you can go up a steep hill, do so and you’ll see at the side of the path is a park lamp. Sitting on top of that is Robson, Hiro’s long-lost cat. Once you find him, Hiro will reward you with another 1 million yen and you’ll earn yourself a new poundmate too.