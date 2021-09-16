Razer Basilisk V3 review: "An all-in-one powerhouse with a lower price tag"

Razer has once again updated its famed Basilisk range with the Razer Basilisk V3. This new version keeps the form factor we all know and love, but adds some fresh features that really push its $69.99 / £69.99 price tag to the limit. However, at its core, this is the same smooth pointer that has pushed the Basilisk name to the forefront of the lineup.

The Razer Basilisk V3 takes us beyond a wired gaming mouse with plenty of functionality, though; from the unique RGB effects and smart scroll wheel to upgraded switches and Focus+ sensor, there's plenty to love about this upgrade, especially considering it comes in $10 cheaper than the previous iteration.

With specs that can outrun some of the best gaming mouse options on the market, and enough hidden features to keep you scrolling through Synapse for hours, Razer is onto a winner with its latest Basilisk.

Design

The biggest change in the Razer Basilisk V3's design is the underglow RGB effect. 11 lighting zones positioned around the raised back of the pointer create an almost hovering effect, with a color angled downwards to hit the surface of your desk. The effect is surprisingly strong. RGB is on pretty much every gaming mouse these days, so doing something new with those LEDs has to be commended, especially when it looks this good.

(Image credit: Future)

The physical form of the mouse still follows the lopsided right-handed ergonomic design built for comfort over longer play sessions. The thumb rest remains perfectly placed as well, and the grippy texture covering adds to that extra sensation of control that can sometimes be lost with a more streamlined form factor. I often found myself leaning my thumb heavily on the side of the mouse to keep larger sweeping motions a little tighter, a move that would prove difficult without that tactile surface. This feature is available on one of the best wireless gaming mouse options as well - the Razer Basilisk Ultimate.

Unfortunately, the Basilisk V3 is still a fairly heavy device. That means it's not breaking any boundaries when it comes to fast-paced shooter action. In fact, at 104g, it's considerably heavier than the V2, which weighed in at just 92g. While improved PFTE mouse feet do add a little extra glide, and the Focus+ sensor plays its part, this doesn't feel like the nimble pointer you might need for competitive play.

Features

The biggest new feature on the Razer Basilisk V2 has to be that smart scroll wheel. Much like the Logitech G502, there are two scrolling modes here; a super fast spin and a more controlled clicky rotation. However, where the Basilisk V3 really shines is an additional mode, enabled in the Razer Synapse software, which allows the mouse to detect when you need to scroll longer and automatically switches to the smooth roll.

I found this feature to be a lot more helpful in every day productivity tasks than gaming. While letting the mouse do the work for me took a little learning(I am used to manually switching the scroll setting on the G502), once there, it was impressively intuitive.

I never encountered situations where the setting had been incorrectly switched either, and the default clicky mode always snapped straight back into action once I was finished scrolling. It is, however, unfortunate that you'll need Synapse software to be running if you want to use this feature, something that put me into difficulty when switching between PCs.

Elsewhere, the Razer Basilisk V3 is outfitted with the second generation of Razer's optical mouse switches. The result is still as smooth and clicky as ever, and they feel a little lighter to the touch without sacrificing control.

(Image credit: Razer)

There are 10 programmable buttons in total on here to round out the package, plus a profile shift on the underside of the mouse. That's plenty of additional configuration that doesn't take up too much space on the larger pointer. I found mapping the sideways pushes on the scroll wheel particularly helpful for weapon switching in Borderlands 3, but had the most fun with the sniper trigger button placed at the tip of the thumb. When held down, this button slows your DPI for more precise shots.

If you're pushing that Focus+ sensor to its limit, you'll likely need to keep that trigger button at the ready. This pointer can max out at 26K DPI, though it's worth noting that you'll rarely need to reach those heights. This is a first for Razer, giving the Basilisk V3 a strong place in our best Razer mouse lineup.

Performance

The Basilisk V3 feels incredible in the hand, with a solid weight, grippy texture, ergonomic shell, and thoughtfully placed buttons. It made all the difference during more frenzied Borderlands 3 shootouts. I felt just that little bit more in control of my shots, and having the option to briefly slow DPI to line up the perfect shot made gameplay feel particularly smooth.

Which is just as well; this isn't a flyweight FPS mouse, but rather one built for more varied pursuits. I had configurations set up for Borderlands 3, Red Dead Redemption 2, Forza Horizon 4, and even Life Is Strange: True Colors, and each preset lent its own features to every game. Sure, slower titles like Life Is Strange were less taxing for it, but it was still surprising how many features came to the forefront of my experience; the scroll wheel felt tactile when choosing dialogue options, and the speedy sensor made light work of searching through Haven Springs.

Gaming mice are increasingly being pigeon-holed into certain genres, but we all know that Apex Legends pros can just as easily boot up a Cities Skylines save file. Having a mouse that performs well in so many different areas is a golden bullet when it comes to a cost-effective, simple setup.

Should you buy the Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse?

(Image credit: Future)

I would recommend the Razer Basilisk V3 to the vast majority of gamers looking to upgrade their pointers in 2021. Unless you're searching for the lightest, fastest, most streamlined pointer exclusively for competitive FPS, you really can't go wrong with the feature set and power under the hood here. There really is something for everyone, all packed into a mid-range price tag that beats the previous iteration.

Similarly priced options in Razer's current lineup include the DeathAdder V2, Razer Viper, and the Basilisk X Hyperspeed, but none can match the Basilisk V3's all-round nature and raw sensor power. The Logitech G502 is perhaps the closest match in shape, functionality, and design, but you still lose that high DPI, trigger button, and RGB effects while paying an extra $10 for the Hero model.

