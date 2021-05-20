Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart trailer highlights planetary exploration

A new Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart trailer showcases the game's extensive exploration aspect.

Just below, you can check out the new "Planets and Exploration" trailer for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, which debuted earlier today on May 20. Throughout the trailer, we can see a showcase of the various worlds we'll be visiting next month in June, including the cityscape of Nefarious City, and the overgrown plant wildlife of Sargasso.

As developer Insomniac finally revealed late last month in April, the mysterious female Lombax first teased for the sequel last year is in fact called Rivet, and she appears to be the form of Ratchet in another dimension entirely.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart boasts a staggering amount of world-hopping, as we've seen showcased through every trailer for the game so far. One of the major features of the game is the ability to hop through to alternate realities at a moment's notice, with zero loading screens in between these jumps.

Previously, developer Insomniac pulled back the curtain on an impressive slate of accessibility options for the sequel, including the option to put guards up on the edge of platforms, as well as changing the color of objects in the vicinity of the player.

There's not long to go now until Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart arrives for the PS5 next month on June 11. We recently got the chance to see a huge chunk of the Lombax's new adventure, which you can read all about in our Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart preview.

If you're looking to get your hands on Insomniac's new adventure for the cheapest price point possible, head over to our Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart pre-order prices guide for more.