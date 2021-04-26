Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart soundtrack to be scored by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Mark Mothersbaugh

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart's soundtrack will be composed by DEVO frontman Mark Mothersbaugh.

Earlier today it was revealed that a new PlayStation State of Play presentation will take place later this week on April 29, focusing primarily on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. On a PlayStation Blog post alongside the announcement, developer Insomniac revealed that Mark Mothersbaugh will compose the soundtrack for the new game.

Introducing Rivet!See the mysterious Lombax in action in today’s Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart trailer, then tune in to State of Play on Thursday at 2pm PT for extended gameplay from @insomniacgames – plus updates on a pair of upcoming indie titles: https://t.co/f0IEfDx3c6 pic.twitter.com/mASOmXl4H2April 26, 2021 See more

If you're unfamiliar with Mark Mothersbaugh, he was originally one of the founding members and frontman for DEVO, a sample of which you can check out just below. After success with the band, Mothersbaugh then went on to score games like the original Crash Bandicoot trilogy, the Jack & Daxter trilogy, and even Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok.

Rift Apart's soundtrack promises to be pretty electrifying. There's a lot to look forward to in the PlayStation State of Play presentation later this week: There'll be a brand new look at Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart with 15 minutes of new gameplay, as well as the reveal of two brand new indie games.

With the announcement of the State of Play news today, we now finally know that the name of the mysterious new female Lombax is Rivet, a subject that had many fans theorizing on over the past few months. In fact, back in February 2021 a group of fans made an educated guess at the newcomer's name, which has now been revealed to be pretty spot-on.

Fans had also been theorizing that Rivet is Ratchet from an alternate universe. Considering one of the foundational mechanics at play in Rift Apart is jumping between worlds and dimensions in the blink of an eye, this could well turn out to be true. We'll have to wait until later this week to find out more, though.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is now just over a month away from launching on June 11, 2021, as a PS5 exclusive. Head over to our extensive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart preview for more on why it's shaping up to be the first must-have PS5 exclusive of 2021.

For a look at some other exclusive games coming to Sony's next-gen console over the coming months, you can check out our full upcoming PS5 games guide for more.