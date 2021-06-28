Quentin Tarantino considered rebooting Reservoir Dogs for his final movie

Quentin Tarantino has revealed that he considered making a reboot of Reservoir Dogs for his final movie – but assures fans that it won't actually happen.

In a recent interview on the HBO talk show Real Time with Bill Maher , the director was asked what he could make a better movie if he made Reservoir Dogs today.

"That’s kind of a ‘captured time in a moment’ kind of thing. But, I actually have considered about doing a remake of Reservoir Dogs as my last movie," he said. "I won't do it, Internet, alright? But, I considered it."

Released in 1992, Reservoir Dogs was Tarantino's debut feature-length project and follows a group of criminals whose attempted heist on a jewelry store goes horribly wrong. The ensemble cast includes Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Chris Penn, Steve Buscemi, Lawrence Tierney, and Michael Madsen, with Tarantino himself also playing a small role.

Tarantino has long spoken about retiring after he's made 10 movies – and he's currently on number nine. His most recent movie was 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood , which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as an ageing actor and his stunt double during the late '60s.

"Most directors have horrible last movies," Tarantino recently told the Pure Cinema Podcast . "Usually their worst movies are their last movies. That’s the case for most of the Golden Age directors that ended up making their last movies in the late '60s and the '70s, then that ended up being the case for most of the New Hollywood directors who made their last movies in the late '80s and the '90s."

He added: "I mean, most directors’ last films are fucking lousy. Maybe I should not make another movie because I could be really happy with dropping the mic."

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood would certainly be a good note to end on, too – the movie was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and won Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes.