Quantic Dream hits back at Star Wars: Eclipse delay rumors

Quantic Dream is hitting back at recent rumors which claim the studio is struggling to bring on talent and that Star Wars: Eclipse has been delayed internally.

In an email to GamesRadar, a Quantic Dream representative rebuffed rumors of a Star Wars: Eclipse delay on the grounds that a release window was never confirmed. "Star Wars Eclipse has not been delayed because Quantic Dream never announced or promised a launch window for the title," the spokesperson said. "Recruiting remains active as it works on Star Wars Eclipse, third-party publishing, and unannounced projects."

The email then points to an announcement Quantic Dream made today which says the studio increased its workforce by 50% in 2021 and enjoyed "very good financial results."

Star Wars: Eclipse made its debut with a stunning trailer at The Game Awards 2021, with Quantic Dream confirming that the project was in early development at the time. The email we got from the studio today seems to be in response to a recent rumor from Tom Henderson at Xfire claiming unforeseen hiring woes had shifted Star Wars: Eclipse's planned release to 2027.

The Xfire report analyzes job vacancies for senior positions which appear to have gone unfilled for some time, but Quantic Dream stressed to us that "job postings can be deceiving."

We don't know much about Star Wars: Eclipse at this point, but Quantic Dream describes it as an "intricately branching action-adventure game" set during the High Republic era. The studio has also teased that it "can be experienced in many ways, and puts the destinies of multiple playable characters in your hands."

Quantic Dream is best known for its narrative-driven adventures like 2010's Heavy Rain, 2013's Beyond: Two Souls, and 2018's Detroit: Become Human. Star Wars: Eclipse is rumored to have more of an action-heavy focus.

