QuakeCon 2021 schedule accidentally reveals "revitalized version of Quake"

An event on the QuakeCon 2021 schedule has led many to believe that a Quake remaster could be on the cards soon.

As reported by Xbox Era , posted to the event’s website was a schedule that contained a talk titled 'Let’s Talk Quake' which is an event where Digital Foundry's John Linneman chats with MachineGames' Jerk Gustafsson "about the title’s iconic legacy and what it meant to both of them."

What piqued everyone’s interest though is the final line in the event's description which stated that: “The pair will also discuss the additional content MachineGames have contributed to this revitalized edition.” This has now been removed from the description.

It’s probably also not a coincidence that MachineGames will also be on stage during the event with iD Software - specifically the day before the ‘Let’s Talk Quake’ show - where the schedule says they will be discussing the series and celebrating its 25th anniversary. Which if you think about it, would be the best time to reveal some kind of Quake remaster.

As it stands at the moment though, this is just speculation. Neither QuakeCon nor MachineGames has announced anything official just yet and it’s possible that this may have just been an error in the schedule.

If you’re just hearing about QuakeCon for the first time, here’s what it’s all about. QuakeCon 2021 is an all-digital event taking place this year that aims to celebrate the games developed by Zenimax Media - an Xbox Games Studio company - meaning you may see the likes of Bethesda Softworks, iD Software, Arkane, Tango Gameworks, and more making an appearance.

The event takes place from August 19 - August 21, 2021, and will be available to watch via the official QuakeCon Twitch channel . Those wishing to take part in the celebrations can also pride themselves on attending as the organizers are also helping to raise money for the event’s selected charities this year which includes the animal charities Dallas Pets Alive and FOUR PAWS.