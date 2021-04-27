PSN servers down as PS5 and PS4 players report error code WS-373989-0

Something has brought the PSN servers down, and many users are reporting receiving error code WS-373989-0 as they try to play online across PS5 and PS4.

According to Sony's official status page , PSN is currently experiencing issues across account management, gaming and social, PlayStation Now, PlayStation Video, PlayStation Store, and PlayStation Direct. That's everything Sony Interactive Entertainment measures on the status page, so whatever's going on has knocked just about everything PlayStation-shaped offline.

As long as the issue persists, Sony says "you might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features" across PS5, PS4, and other platforms. The outage seems to have begun within the last few hours, judging by user reports, though the official Ask PlayStation support account on Twitter hasn't addressed the issue as of this writing - it even claimed that all services were functioning normally less than an hour ago. Meanwhile, the status page changed over to red across the board at 2:41 pm PDT / 5:41 pm EDT / 10:41 pm BST.

We still don't know what may have caused the PSN servers down issue, but we'll keep an eye out for any more official updates from Sony and will keep this page updated with any further information. It was around this time of year that the great 2011 PlayStation Network outage brought the whole service down for 23 days... but Sony's online infrastructure has come a long way since then, so hopefully this time it won't be nearly so long of a wait.