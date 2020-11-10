PS5 was supposed to be even bigger than the current design

The designer behind the PS5 has revealed that the next-generation console was supposed to be even bigger.

In an interview with the Washington Post Yujin Morisawa, senior art director at Sony and the man behind the design for the largest PlayStation console to date, discussed the inspiration behind the PS5 style and shape.

Morisawa touched on his initial designs, saying, “When I started drawing, it was much larger even though I didn’t know what engineering was going to do. It’s kind of funny that engineering actually told me it’s too big. So, I actually had to shrink it down a little bit from the first drawing.”

The PS5 has a unique design with the sleek black console sitting between two white, curved plates. When asked what inspired him to design it that way, Morisawa said, “I came up with the term “five dimensions.” When thinking about the experience we have, it’s kind of, you are living in a parallel world or you’re jumping around time or space. This is the PlayStation 5, so five dimensions really fits.”

Sony’s next-gen console is unlike any console we’ve seen before, and is a massive change from any of the previous designs. Morisawa discussed why he wanted to stray from the other designs to a more creative direction, saying, “I wanted to build out the design concept as the player’s energy or emotion, and try to conform to that. I think that (design) expressed the aura of a powerful machine. It looks organic maybe, but it came from a very precise measurement.”

