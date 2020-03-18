PS5 reveal live stream today: how to watch and what to expect

A PS5 reveal is finally happening today, March 18, and it's set to give us an in-depth look at Sony's next-gen console.

If you can hardly wait to find out more about Sony's upcoming console, you're in the right place. The live stream is set to begin at 4 pm GMT / 9 am PT / 12 pm EST, and we'll update this story with a video so you can watch it live right here.

The presentation is set to go live on the PlayStation blog, where we'll be given a "deep dive" into the PS5's system architecture and "how it will shape the future of games" with the next-gen console's lead system architect, Mark Cerny. We don't yet know how long the presentation will last, but given that it's set to give us a deep dive look at the new console, it's probably best to have a cup of tea [other beverages are available - news ed] at the ready so you can settle in for some PS5 specs goodness.

This reveal may well be the first time we actually see the design and look of the PS5. So far, we've only seen developer demo kits of the machine, along with a handful of supposed patent designs for the next-gen console. Sony has been steadily releasing details about the PS5 over the last year, but we still have plenty of burning questions about the PS5 that this reveal will hopefully answer.

One of the biggest questions still remaining is just what will the PS5 price be? There's already been plenty of speculation at the kind of price point we might expect to see from Sony, but with any luck, this presentation might give us a definite answer. Backwards compatibility functionality is easily one of the most hoped-for features for the future console. While there have been plenty of rumors pointing to its inclusion, here's hoping we'll get some solid confirmation about how and if this will be implemented.

Since we're going to be getting a closer look at the specs of the console, it could also shed more light on the design of the DualShock 5 controller , and if or how it builds on the DualShock 4. And finally, it's not outside of the realms of possibility that we could also potentially see some glimpses of upcoming PS5 games .

We can't wait for the next generation of consoles and we've discussed what we expect in our latest episode of Dialogue Options.