PS5 pre-orders return today in irritatingly vague 'this morning' timeslot

Here we go again, folks. Amazon UK emailed us late last night, perhaps sensing we'd dared to stop mashing F5 for five minutes to let us know it has "limited stock" of PS5 pre-orders coming "tomorrow morning".

That could be anytime now in all honesty, so we'd check out the situation over there as soon as possible to avoid disappointment if you're still trying to track down a PS5. Head on over and refresh the screen on a regular basis to try your luck. We'll update this article once stock's live or we hear it's gone for the day.

PS5 product listing page at Amazon.co.uk

Amazon was not clear, but we're assuming that this will be for the regular PS5. Even if it only gets the PS5 Digital Edition in stock we expect it to sell out almost immediately. Just to be clear though, if you've not been keeping up, the Digital Edition is £90 less because it comes without a disc drive, so you won't be able to use that particular PS5 for physical games, DVDs, Blu-rays, or the super fancy 4K blu-rays.

PS5 pre-order stock: the story so far

It's been just over a week now since the initial batch of PS5 pre-order stock went live in the middle of the night with other retailers following suit at a more reasonable time, but by noon of day one everything had gone.

We did get a bit of luck the day after when, of all retailers, Box.co.uk managed to find stock, which we were told about in advance. We shared the news with you guys and you destroyed their stockpile of thousands of PlayStation 5 pre-orders in mere minutes. And then all was silent.

Until Microsoft, in a much more organised manner, released its Xbox Series X pre-orders this week. With everyone knowing what time pre-orders were happening though, most retailer websites collapsed as soon as they went live, making it very difficult to actually get your order down. Box.co.uk (we're sensing a pattern here) once again launched stock the day after. That lasted three minutes this time.

Want a PS5 or Xbox Series X this year? This is how tough it's going to be. At least ahead of the November release dates. We're hoping stock between then and Christmas will improve at least, otherwise, it's socks and Switches all around. I'm kidding, of course, Nintendo Switch bundles will be sold out too.

If you've read this far instead of clicking the Amazon link above, you're already too late. With the Amazon Prime Day deals event coming mid-October though, it'll be a good time to pick up a fresh gaming headset for your PS5, or better yet, be sure to bookmark our guide to the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals.

