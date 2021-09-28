PS5 is the UK's fastest-selling console ever, passing one million sales

The PS5 has passed one million sales in the UK, according to market research firm GfK.

The news comes via GamesIndustry.biz , which reports that the console cleared the one million mark in August after 39 weeks on the market. By comparison, the PS4 achieved the same milestone in 42 weeks, meaning the PS5 cleared one million copies three weeks faster than its predecessor. That also makes the PS5 the fastest-selling console ever in the UK.

GfK says that the PS4 was actually selling faster than its younger brother for a while, but an influx of stock later in the summer allowed the PS5 to catch up.

Back in April, American firm the NPD Group declared the PS5 the fastest-selling US console ever . The console also claimed the Japanese version of that title when it surpassed one million units sold in that region earlier this month. In July, Sony announced that the PS5 was the fastest-selling PlayStation console ever , as it passed the ten million global sales mark in just 248 days.

PS5 stock appears to remain one of the most significant barriers to sales, especially if GfK's comments about the UK market are accurate. PS5 and Xbox Series X component shortages aren't expected to alleviate until next year at the earliest, and may stretch until 2023. Both Sony and Microsoft appear to be doing as much as they can to issue new stock as quickly as possible, but consoles are still selling out almost as soon as they hit shelves.

