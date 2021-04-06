PS Now versions of Marvel's Avengers and Borderlands 3 block next-gen upgrades

If you're playing Marvel's Avengers or Borderlands 3 through PlayStation Now, you'll only be able to play the PS4 version.

Both Marvel's Avengers and Borderlands 3 were revealed to be coming to Sony's PS Now subscription game streaming service. These are two pretty high-profile, noteworthy games to be made available through the service, but unfortunately it appears that only the PS4 versions are being included with the subscription service.

This is according to Push Square, who decided to see if they could play the next-gen, PS5 versions of both Marvel's Avengers and Borderlands 3 through PS Now. The outlet found out that you couldn't, as although both games support a free next-gen upgrade path if you already own the game on PS4, this feature has been disabled if you own either game through PS Now.

It's an unfortunate move, considering both games are two of the more noteworthy additions to the PS Now subscription service in a while. If you do own either Marvel's Avengers or Borderlands 3 on PS4, and you have a PS5 console, there's a free upgrade ready and waiting for you with both games, which you can take advantage of right now.

Elsewhere in the PS Now line up for this month of April is The Long Dark, which doesn't have a native PS5 upgrade version, but is available to be played on Sony's next-gen console through backwards compatibility, just like the PS4 versions of Marvel's Avengers and Borderlands 3.

If you're thinking about picking up a PS Now subscription to take advantage of the new offerings, there's actually a free trial of the service starting tomorrow on April 7. The trial will only be available for a week, so you've got a limited amount of time to delve into the three new games.

If you're still trying to get your hands on Sony's next-gen console, you can head over to our PS5 deals guide for a list of retailers with current and projected stock.