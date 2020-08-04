Project xCloud to become part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at no extra cost, starting September 15

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will include Project xCloud as part of the cloud gaming service's expanded beta program next month, Microsoft has confirmed in a new blog post published on the Xbox Wire today.

From September 15, across 22 countries in North America, Europe, and South Korea, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to use Project xCloud for over 100 titles from the Game Pass library, including Minecraft Dungeons, Destiny 2, Tell Me Why, Gears 5, Yakuza Kiwami 2, and more.

In addition, Microsoft has now committed to making sure every new Xbox Game Studio title will be available on Project xCloud from day one via Game Pass, which presumably includes the likes of Halo Infinite, Fable 4, and other upcoming Xbox Series X games.

"Our vision for Project xCloud, Microsoft’s cloud gaming technology, is to give you the opportunity to play the games you want, with the people you want, anywhere you want," reads the blog post. "Cloud gaming as part of Xbox Game Pass is the next major step in our ongoing vision to put you at the center of the experience, to give you more value from your games and membership, and to remove the barriers from play."

In addition, Microsoft also announced partnerships with Razer, PowerA, 8BitDo, and NACON to release controllers designed specifically to enhance the mobile experience when playing a game via Project xCloud. You can check out the full list of officially sanctioned devices here.

Here's everything we know about the upcoming Xbox Series X pre-orders too, or watch the video below for a look at the next generation of Unreal Engine.