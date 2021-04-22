Print pictures straight from your Switch with new smartphone printer app

Smartphone printer Instax Mini Link is now compatible with your Nintendo Switch thanks to a new app.

In a new trailer, Fujifilm announced the partnership with Nintendo, which takes the form of a new app dedicated to the Switch, allowing you to print photos of your in-game screenshots. Once you've got your picture, you'll be able to scan a QR code on the Switch in the app, which will then print a picture via the mini Link.

To celebrate the partnership, Fujifilm is releasing a new red and blue printer, although older printers will also be compatible with the Switch. The app itself offers three different styles based on iconic Nintendo franchises; Super Mario, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Pokemon via New Pokemon Snap. The partnership seems to be tied in pretty closely to the upcoming game, as the new app is launching on the same day as the photography-themed title.

As well as the app's designs being based on those series, you'll be able to edit your pictures with the Frame Print feature, which will let you add filters depicting items and characters from the relevant games to your own photos. According to the trailer showcasing the app, which you can check out above, those will let you make it look as though you're leaping down a warp pipe, or posing for a shot with Isabelle and Tom Nook.

You might not be able to dedicate the app to them, but check out our list of the best Switch games for more photo-based inspiration.