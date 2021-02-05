Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake gets another delay

A second Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake delay has pushed the updated action-platformer past its previous March release target with no firm date in sight just yet.

"Since announcing Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake in September, we saw an outpouring of feedback from you on this beloved franchise," Ubisoft said in a tweet via the Prince of Persia account. "It is your passion and support that is driving our development teams to make the best game possible. With that said, we have made the decision to shift the release for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake to a later date. This extra development time will enable our teams to deliver a remake that feels fresh while remaining faithful to the original."

The remake was originally scheduled for January 2021 but Ubisoft decided to delay it to March 2021 , as we reported in December 2020. This initial two-month delay is the only reference we have for estimating the game's new release target, but there's no guarantee that this delay will be the same size. But without an updated release date beyond "a later date," spring 2021 is our best guess for now.

The "outpouring of feedback" Ubisoft mentions here is likely related to the discussion around the remake's art style , which drew plenty of criticism when it was first revealed. At the time, game director Pierre Sylvain-Gires explained that the aesthetic was a deliberate decision by the developers meant to capture a fantasy look.