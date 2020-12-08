Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake delayed to March

A Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake delay means you'll need to wait a few more months before you can try out your time powers again. Unless you already have time powers, in which case you don't need to wait for anything ever.

Ubisoft announced the delay news in an update to its official website , citing this entire damn year for causing development to take longer than expected (not in those exact words). The new Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake release date is set for March 18, 2021.

"We are excited to put this game in your hands, as we retell the story of the Prince and Farah in a reimagined 11th century Persia," the remake's dev team wrote. "However, 2020 has been a year like no other. Today, we wanted to let you know that we are taking additional time to work on the game. With that, the release date for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has been moved to March 18, 2021. We believe this is the right call to ensure we will deliver a game you will enjoy."

The remake was originally set to arrive on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on January 21, 2021, so the total length of the delay clocks in at just under two months. I do wonder if this means we can now look forward to dedicated PS5 and Xbox Series X versions arriving at launch - that would be a nice tradeoff for the extra wait time.

