Predator prequel Prey promises a battle between hunters in wild first trailer

Hulu has unveiled the first full-length trailer for Prey, the Predator prequel that is set to "go back to what made the original movie work."

The promo, which you can watch above, wastes no time introducing Amber Midthunder as Naru, a warrior whose skills are put to the ultimate test when her tribe becomes the target of a highly evolved alien being. As the clip spells out, Naru and those closest to her may "hunt to live", but this thing "lives to hunt" – and it's going to stop at nothing until it's extinguished every last one of them.

At over two minutes, the teaser is a little on the lengthy side, but it makes sure not to overexpose viewers to the Predator. Much like director Dan Trachtenberg's previous work 10 Cloverfield Lane, it keeps the threat invisible for as long as possible, as it makes light work of dispatching a bear out of frame and stalks Amber and a friend in some tall grass. Oh, the tension is palpable!

(Image credit: Hulu)

"Whatever did this... I can kill it," Naru confidently states, seconds after a montage of action shots displays how easily the Predator can off a human. Heck, if it bleeds and all that...

Set 300 years ago, in the world of the Comanche Nation, Prey, previously titled Skulls, marks the seventh installment in the franchise, which kickstarted in 1987 with the film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers, Shane Black, and Kevin Peter Hall. Stormee Kipp, Julian Black Antelope, Michelle Thrush, and Dakota Beavers also feature in the new take.

"It's [about] the ingenuity of a human being who won't give up, who's able to observe and interpret, basically being able to beat a stronger, more powerful, well-armed force," producer John Davis has previously said of the prequel.

Prey arrives on Hulu this August 5 in the US, and the same date but on Disney Plus in the UK.