Power Rangers try to recruit the enigmatic Yellow Emissary for an upcoming war in #11 preview

An ancient evil is stirring within the Mighty Morphin multiverse, and it's up to the Omega Rangers to find the last of the Emissaries Three and enlist them in their cause in September 15's Power Rangers #11.

Check out this preview of Power Rangers #11 by writer Ryan Parrott, artist Francesco Mortarino, colorist Raúl Angulo (with Jose Enrique Fernández), and letterer Ed Dukeshire:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Boom! Studios) Power Rangers #11 preview Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Boom! Studios) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Boom! Studios) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Boom! Studios) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Boom! Studios)

Spoilers, but the battle the Power Rangers are trying to prevent will come to pass in the upcoming crossover event 'The Eltarian War'. Taking place in both Power Rangers and its sister series Mighty Morphin, 'The Eltarian War' pits them against the villainous Empyreals as well as an ancient evil back from Zordon's early days before he was that floating head you remember.

So where does this floating cloak figure the Yellow Emissary fit into all of this? The Emissaries are a trio of enigmatic beings that act as the representatives of the all-powerful Morphin Masters, who can be compared to the Watchers from the Marvel Universe. It's hard to get the Watchers off the fence to help fight, but Emissaries? They might. Problem is, the Red and Blue Emmisary were both killed recently, making the Yellow Emissary the last one that can help.

September 15's Power Rangers #11 features a main cover by Gerald Parel, along with variants by Daniele Di Nicuolo, Walter Baiamonte, Rian Gonzales, and Yejin Park. Check them out here:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Boom! Studios) Power Rangers #11 covers Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Boom! Studios) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Boom! Studios) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Boom! Studios)

Power Rangers #11 goes on sale on September 15.