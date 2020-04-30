Pokemon Uniqlo clothing range shows off characters like you've never seen them before

Uniqlo has released a line of Pokemon t-shirts in collaboration with contemporary artist Daniel Arsham.

"The acclaimed designer's concept of "fictional archaeology" showcases some of your favourite Pokemon characters as sculptures dated 1,000 years from now," the Uniqlo website states.

The prints included in the collection feature some very striking and interesting Pokemon-inspired designs, including a "Crystal Pokedex" that looks like it's been excavated from an archaeological site, a statue of Mewtwo "transformed into crystal," and another statue of Pikachu and trainer from the year "3020." You can also pick up a t-shirt with the classic Pokemon logo, which also looks like it has been slightly chipped and weathered by time.

(Image credit: Pokemon / Daniel Arsham via Uniqlo)

All of the designs look like artifacts uncovered in the distant future, and it really is quite a unique style that really stands out on the shirts. This isn't the first time Uniqlo has released a Pokemon collection. In the past, we've seen summer-themed Pokemon designs and fan-designed Pokemon shirts .

The Ohio-born artist behind the designs, Daniel Arsham, is known for his black and white aesthetic, with his artwork being described by the site as "uninhibited by the linear concept of the past, present, and future."

Pokemon has inspired plenty of fun peripherals and accessories recently, with the latest being the Razer earbuds with the Pikachu design that can be charged in a Pokeball. The Daniel Arsham line is now available on the Uniqlo store , but it looks like sizes are already selling out fast, so you'll probably have to snap a design up quickly if you don't want to miss out.

