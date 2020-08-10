Pokemon Sword and Shield trainers can get a free shiny Amoonguss today for a limited time

You can get your hands on a free shiny Amoonguss in Pokemon Sword and Shield today for a limited time.

As reported by Serebii.net, the mushroom-like Grass/ Poison type Pokemon is available to add to your team today, August 10, until 14:59 UTC, so you still have a little bit of time left to get your very own shiny Amoonguss.

In order to get the Pokemon, you simply need to open up the in-game menu in Pokemon Sword and Shield and select the Mystery Gift tab. You'll then need to pick the "Get with Code/ Password'' option and enter the password TRA1NERSCUP. An internet connection is required to download the new addition.

The new shiny Pokemon will then appear in your Pokemon box. The special code, which can be used globally, was revealed during the Korean Trainer's Cup finals on August 9 .

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The shiny Amoonguss you get will be level 50 with the moves Clear Smog, Spore, Protect, and Rage Powder, along with the Regenerator ability and Focus Sash held item. Rather than the classic mushroom red, this shiny variant comes in a shade of purple. With limited time remaining, be sure to enter the code and download it while you still can.

As we wait for The Crown Tundra, which is the second expansion set to come to Pokemon Sword and Shield, the recent addition of the Pokemon Sword and Shield Isle of Armor DLC introduced new Dojo challenges to keep us busy. And of course, we're still getting continuously updated with limited-time Max Raid Battles. The most recent Raid, for example, gave trainers the opportunity to catch Pikachu, Raichu, Alolan Raichu, and Pichu.

