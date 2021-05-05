Pokemon Snap behind waterfall - how to access the alternate route in Founja Jungle

The Pokemon Snap behind waterfall route in Founja Jungle is accessible during both the day and night, but it's confusing players who are unsure how to get to it. Waterfalls in video games are almost always hiding something and this is no different in Pokemon Snap; there's at least one unique Pokemon I found behind the waterfall that I hadn't seen anywhere else before, so it's worth exploring. This is everything you need to know about how to access the path behind the waterfall in Pokemon Snap, during both the day and night in Founja Jungle.

Pokemon Snap behind waterfall day route explained

Unlocking the route that goes behind the waterfall in Pokemon Snap during the day is actually slightly harder than doing it at night, simply because you need to first get the Founja Jungle (Day) trip to research level three. Attempting this before level three will result in failure, unfortunately.

As you go over the treetops in front of the Toucannon nests, look to your right and you'll see the Liepard leap onto the rock by the edge of the waterfall. Fire some Illumina Orbs at Liepard before it starts to rest and it should jump back to its feet and leave. Scan the area as you get closer and you'll be able to interact with the prompt, unlocking the Pokemon Snap behind waterfall route during the day. Note that if this doesn't work for you despite being level three, try completing the night route first, and/or playing a tune while you throw the Illumina Orbs.

Behind the waterfall during the day, you'll find two Pokemon; Leafeon and Sobble! While Leafeon can be found elsewhere in the level, this is the only place I've found Sobble. If you take a picture of the pair right as they come into view, their interaction should result in a 4* photo.

Pokemon Snap behind waterfall night route explained

To get behind the waterfall at night time, you simply need to hit research level two rather than three. In the same spot, when you're in the tree tops, Liepard will be fast asleep with some Pikipeks nearby. Aim at them and play music to wake them up and make them fly off, then fling Illumina Orbs at Liepard. This should make it stand up and leave, then you can scan and access the new route. If the Illumina Orbs don't work, try throwing fluffruit instead.

Behind the waterfall at night, there's a Leafeon and a bunch of Morelull, along with two sleeping Swampert. Behind the Swampert is a sleeping Wooper too, so you can get some unique photos back here.