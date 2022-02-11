Pokemon Legends Arceus uses Magikarp to recreate a famous Chinese myth

A Pokemon Legends: Arceus player has discovered a subtle reference to the Koi dragon myth found in Chinese mythology.

As found in the Pokemon subreddit , one player noticed that both Magikarp and its evolution Gyarados are purposely placed at different ends of the waterfall. According to the post, this could be a subtle reference to the Longmen story found in Chinese mythology. The legend says that if a carp can swim upstream against the river’s current, it will be rewarded by being transformed into a powerful dragon.

In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Magikarp can be found swimming around at the bottom of the waterfall, whilst Gyarados is located at the top of it - which does make it seem like it could potentially be inspired by the legend.

This is just one of the recent discoveries made in Pokemon Legends: Arceus following its release at the end of January. One Pokemon fan recently found a surprisingly simple tip for getting past aggressive Pokemon , whilst another also discovered that Pokemon Legends: Arceus hides a Diamond and Pearl lore callback in plain sight.

Another interesting detail found in the latest Pokemon title has led us to start questioning Porygon’s true origin. As demonstrated in the Pokemon Legends: Arceus Pokedex , Professor Laventon is stumped when he comes across the geometric Pokemon and doesn’t understand how it even exists. Those who are familiar with Porygon and its evolutions however, will have already realised that this is because it was artificially created, even if that makes us wonder how Porygon ended up in the Hisui region in the first place.