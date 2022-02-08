Pokémon Legends: Arceus shiny exploit lets you clone rare Pokémon

A Pokémon Legends: Arceus exploit lets you clone any Pokémon found within a tree, rock, or chest.

As indentified by Twitter user @Kqttling (via Polygon) there is a method for respawning wild Pokémon found inside rocks, trees, or treasure chests. This has big implications for those still trying to complete the Pokédex in order to enter the final showdown with Arceus. Some Pokemon such as Cherrim and Cherubi are only found via rare spawns from trees, making it difficult to complete their entries.

Not only does the method allow you to complete the Pokédex entries for these rare mons, but it is also a (somewhat inefficient) way of cloning shiny Pokémon. While hunting during outbreaks, or completing your desired target's Pokédex entry is still the best way of seeing them shine, this could be used by fans of various shiny hunting methods.

Can you FARM UNLIMITED SHINIES in #PokemonLEGENDS ?! 😱 I THINK SO✨ #PokemonLegendsArceus #ShinyPokemon #Pokemon pic.twitter.com/3lHLxJjk2lFebruary 1, 2022 See more

The method has not been fully tested so it's still uncertain how it works, but this is what we know so far. First, turn off auto save. Then go running around hitting things that shake until the Pokémon you want to clone pops out. Catch the ball bound beastie and save your game. Then enter a cave on the same map remembering where your friend is hiding. Wait there for around 30 minutes and when you go back the exact same Pokémon down to the stats should be hiding there once more.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a completely new take on the Pokémon franchise changing the entire battle system the series was built on, while also making you feel more a part of its world. Following a spectacularly successful launch which was one of the best for any Switch game, Nintendo is rumoured to already have DLC in the works.

