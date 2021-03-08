Pokemon Legends Arceus Pokedex - all the Pokemon in the upcoming RPG

How many Pokemon will be in the Pokemon Legends Arceus Pokedex? It's an especially important point as the game will see you creating and completing the region's first-ever Pokedex.

But which Pokemon will be featured? It's a question we're all wondering after seeing the first trailer for the open-world game, but as it stands we don't know much about which will appear at all. What we do know, however, is that we saw a number of Pokemon from different generations in the trailer for Pokemon Legends Arceus, and we've got them all listed for you right here, in National Dex order. So without further ado, here are all of the confirmed beasts in the Pokemon Legends Arceus Pokedex – but make sure you watch the trailer below first!

It's also worth noting that for all of these Pokemon spotted in the trailer, we can safely assume the rest of their evolution families are in the game too (not counting mega evolutions).

Have a read of our guide to the Pokemon Legends Arceus starters too, so you know all about the three Pokemon you can choose from at the beginning of the game.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Pokedex (so far)

#25 Pikachu

#111 Rhyhorn

#155 Cyndaquil

#363 Spheal

#387 Turtwig

#390 Chimchar

#393 Piplup

#396 Starly

#399 Bidoof

#403 Shinx

#406 Budew

#433 Chingling

#436 Bronzor

#445 Garchomp

#447 Riolu

#448 Lucario

#475 Gallade

#493 Arceus

#501 Oshawott

#722 Rowlet

20 Pokemon in total spotted in the trailer and while some are obvious – did you really think there'd be a Pokemon game without Pikachu? – there are some interesting aspects to take from this.

The first thing is just how many Gen 4 Pokemon there are. It's not too much of a surprise given that the game is set in Sinnoh, the Gen 4 region, but even then it's interesting to see how heavily Gen 4 Pokemon will feature. 14 out of the listed 20 are from the fourth generation, but we're expecting most, if not all of Gen 4 to feature in the final game. After all, it makes sense.

The inclusion of Gallade implies that evolution items will be in the game too, because in Diamond & Pearl, you can only obtain Gallade by giving a male Kirlia a Dawn Stone. So no doubt any PIkachus you catch can become Raichus with Thunder Stones, as well as Rhyhorn eventually turning into Rhyperior with a Protector.

As more Pokemon get confirmed for the Pokemon Legends Arceus Pokedex, we'll continue to update this page. Until then, mark the release date in your calendar and stay tuned.

Our Pokemon Legends Arceus trailer breakdown has everything you need to know about what we've seen in the trailer, while the feature on who is Arceus in Pokemon can fill you in if you're not familiar with the legendary beast.