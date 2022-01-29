How to evolve Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

If you're wondering how to evolve a Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, then don't fret - it's different. Anyone who's played a Pokemon game for a while will find that Pokemon Legends: Arceus does things a little differently to previous titles.

That's right, in previous Pokemon games, a Pokemon will automatically evolve whenever it hits whatever criteria it needs to evolve, be it a specific move count, or reaching a certain level. Figuring out how to make each of the entries in the Pokemon Legends: Arceus Pokedex evolve is just part of the puzzle.

However, that's not the case for Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Instead, you're given the choice when you'd like to evolve your Pokemon. The game will alert you whenever a Pokemon is ready to evolve, and then when you're ready to evolve that Pokemon you do the following:

Press Up on the D-Pad to open your inventory > select the Pokemon you'd like to evolve from your Party > Hit X to evolve > Confirm that you want it to evolve.

You'll then be able to enjoy the brand new evolution cutscene and add that new creature to your Pokedex. Make sure to keep an eye on your Party regularly as there are new evolution unlocks available in this game that aren't related to evolution items or levelling. Some of these can be found below: