Pokemon Go July Community Day is all about Tepig

Pokemon Go July Community Day will be all about Tepig, the adorable fiery pig who I would protect with my life.

The July Community Day will take place on Saturday, July 3 from 11am to 5pm in local time zones. It'll be the first time trainers get a chance to get a Shiny Tepig and there will be more Tepigs appearing in the wild. If you evolve Tepig to Pignite during the event (or up to two hours afterwards), you'll get an Emboar that knows the Charged Attack Blast Burn. The Tepig July Community Day is great timing for US Pokemon Go players, as there'll be tons of July 4 barbeques that'll offer up some great wandering opportunities.

During the Tepig July Community Day, there's an offer for a one-time purchase of a Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokeCoin. It features 50 Ultra Balls, five Incense, five Star Pieces, and an Elite Charged TM. You can also spend $1.00 USD to access the Tepig Community Day Special Research story Roasted Berries. There will be an announcement when the Roasted Berries Special Research story goes live. I'm hungry already.

There are a handful of bonuses you can enjoy during the Tepig Community Day. Here's what they are:

3× Catch Stardust

Incense activated during the event will last for three hours

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours

Keep in mind that during these Pokemon Go Community Days, Pokemon you haven't yet caught can turn into the featured 'mon, so wait to start catching until it hits 11am in your area. Make sure you wait to set your Lures until the event starts - doing it before means your Lure will only last 30 minutes. And definitely use your incense, as you'll attract more Pokemon and increase your chances of finding a Shiny Tepig.

Have you read through our essential Pokemon Go tips? Because you really should if you're serious about the whole 'being the very best like no one ever was' thing.

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions | Pokemon Go Giovanni counters | Pokemon Go Cliff counters | Pokemon Go Sierra counters | Pokemon Go Arlo counters | Pokemon Go Ditto | Pokemon Go evolution items | Pokemon Go 41-50 level guide | Pokemon Go Unova Stones | Pokemon Go A Thousand-Year Slumber | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go XL Candy