Pokemon Evolutions animated series kicks off in Galar and ends in Kanto

As part of the iconic franchise's 25th anniversary celebrations, Pokemon Evolutions is a brand new, eight-episode animated series that offers viewers a walk down memory lane in reverse.

The Pokemon Company announced Pokemon Evolutions today with a trailer showing off the various regions from the video games that will be explored in the new series. "Pokemon Evolutions will provide fans with a fresh perspective on some familiar locations," reads the synopsis.

Premiering Friday, September 9, the first episode is titled 'The Champion' and features the Galar region from the most recent mainline entry in the game series, Pokemon Sword and Shield. From there, episode 2 takes us to the Alola region from 2016's Pokemon Sun and Moon, and after that episode 3 will feature Pokemon X and Y's Kalos region. The series will end where it all began: Kanto, the setting of the first Pokemon games and anime.

Here's the complete Pokemon Evolutions schedule including air dates, episode titles, and featured regions:

September 9, 2021: 'The Champion' featuring the Galar region

September 23, 2021: 'The Eclipse' featuring the Alola region

October 7, 2021: 'The Vision' featuring the Kalos region

October 21, 2021: 'The Plan' featuring the Unova region

December 2, 2021: 'The Rival' featuring the Sinnoh region

December 9, 2021: 'The Wish' featuring the Hoenn region

December 16, 2021: 'The Show' featuring the Johto region

December 23, 2021: 'The Quest' featuring the Kanto region

You can catch the entire Pokemon Evolutions series over on the official Pokemon YouTube channel or on the Pokemon TV mobile app, which is now available on Nintendo Switch.

