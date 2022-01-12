Pokemon Brilliant Diamond sees the return of a rare easter egg from the originals

A rare Easter egg hidden in the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl games has re-emerged in the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes.

Originally spotted by Nintendo Life , the 'diamond dust' Easter egg was first revealed in the original games back in 2008. The idea is that this type of shimmering snow will only appear in the game on special occasions (eg: New Year's Eve, the player’s birthday, etc.) however it does also appear on one other occasion, a day not every fan is aware of.

Junichi Masuda, director and composer of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl as well as a host of other Pokemon titles, will be celebrating his birthday today (January 12), and to honor the video game icon, Diamond and Pearl’s Snowpoint City will be decorated with a flurry of diamond dust - giving the whole town a sparkly touch-up.

Just like old times - visit Snowpoint City on Jan 12th in BD/SP to see some sparkling diamond dust fall to celebrate @Junichi_Masuda 's birthday! pic.twitter.com/10hjbQrhJeJanuary 12, 2022 See more

This Easter egg was first teased by Masuda back in January 2008 when he published a post on his own blog which read: "Here’s a little surprise for you. Please play Pokemon Diamond / Pearl on January 12th. You’ll find something different." Despite Pokemon Diamond and Pearl releasing in 2006, the Easter egg didn’t appear until January 12, 2008, due to Masuda celebrating his 40th birthday that year.

It’s nice that the new developer of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, ILCA, decided to keep this in the games - especially considering the original titles were developed by Game Freak. It might not be too much of a surprise though considering Junichi Masuda did return to direct, compose, and work on the game’s overall concept and plot this time around too. We can’t blame him for wanting to celebrate his 54th birthday with players too.