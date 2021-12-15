Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have a second duplication glitch

A duplication glitch in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl has been uncovered for the second time.

Just earlier this week on December 13, YouTuber Blaines posted a video revealing how to duplicate creatures in both Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. This method takes advantage of a new exploit in the 1.1.2. version of both games, the new 17-step method involves turning off autosave, utilizing the Pokemon Centre and Flying moves, and much more in order to duplicate your creatures.

At the time of writing, two days later on December 15, this new duplication glitch is still present in both Pokemon remakes. As we alluded to earlier, this is the second time a duplication glitch has been found in both Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, after a previous exploit was discovered back when the remakes launched last month, but was subsequently patched out by Nintendo.

It's interesting that this first duplication method contained less than half the steps of the brand new exploit that's emerged over the past week. Users would previously primarily interact with the Battle Box and the Box List to clone Pokemon, whereas now they have to mess around with game settings, various menus revolving around abilities, and much more.

There's no doubt Nintendo will be patching out this new exploit at some point down the line. If players are able to duplicate their Pokemon, they can absolutely run rampant through both remakes with an army of incredibly powerful creatures, completely turning Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl on their heads. Of course, that's if you manage to pull the glitch off.

