Pokemon Air is basically a Pikachu Space Hopper and we're here for it

Pokemon Air is a Pikachu toy you can ride, not unlike a Space Hopper, and it’s set to go on sale in Japan on October 1.

On the official Pokemon Air website, you can see that big Pikachu sits on all fours, and can be used like a Space Hopper or inflatable Rody Horse by using his ears as handles to grip onto. While it does have a target age of three and up, the description says the Electric-type mouse can withstand 100 Kg / 200 lbs of weight, so adults can ride it too.

Of course, you don’t have to ride on it at all. As the site demonstrates, Pikachu can be used for all your leaning needs and act as a floor rest for you to lean against. It can also be used as an adorable decorative Pikachu that will give your home an extra helping of cuteness.

Set to be up for preorder from a Japanese store for ¥7,500, there’s no word yet on an international release, but you can see some adorable pictures on the store listing showing Pikachu climbing some stairs and chilling out in a garden. You can also check out the diagram below on how to inflate Pikachu... that's sure to raise some eyebrows.

Interestingly, the toy is also made with a “slight forest scent”, and I’m already trying to imagine what that would smell like. Pikachu is the debut model for Pokemon Air, and while we don’t know if there’ll be more Pokemon in future, we can hold out hope that there will be.

