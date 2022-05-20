PlayStation job listing is looking for someone to lead its "PC gaming experiences"

PlayStation looks to be expanding its PC horizons, a recent job listing suggests.

According to a 'Director of Product Management - PC Game Experiences' job listing posted to the PlayStation careers page (via Dualshockers ), PlayStation looks to be bulking up its PC-focused team. One of the responsibilities for this role requires the successful candidate to "lead & grow the PlayStation PC Game Experiences Product organization." This includes "staffing, leadership, and employee development."

Of course, this could mean a multitude of things, but it seems as though PlayStation may be attempting to further expand in the PC market, especially since one of the other responsibilities of the role reference "PlayStation network Platform integration."

This also isn’t the first PC-related job listing we’ve seen from PlayStation as of late either. Just last month, the company was searching for a senior director to lead its PC efforts . This role required the person suitable for the role to "deliver optimized PC sales growth" and again, appeared to be an attempt to grow the PC side of the business.

Any passionate PlayStation fans will be quick to tell you that a number of PlayStation exclusive games such as God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, Death Stranding, and more have already made the jump over to PC since their release.

The reasoning for this transition, as explained by God of War director Cory Barlog , was because "Sony studios asked for it." The company, as well as the studios it owns, are still reportedly trying to figure the whole PC porting process out, Barlog says.