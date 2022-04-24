PlayStation Global seeks a new senior director to lead its PC efforts

PlayStation is looking for a new senior executive to head up "planning and strategy" on PC.

It's good news indeed for PlayStation fans who have been enjoying previously PS console exclusive games on their home PCs, and suggests that the console giant is planning on continuing its efforts to improve and expand its PC market, bringing "the best of the PlayStation experiences to markets and channels around the world".

"PlayStation isn’t just the Best Place to Play — it’s also the Best Place to Work," the recruitment ad begins (thanks, PC Gamer ). "Today, we’re recognized as a global leader in entertainment producing The PlayStation family of products and services including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, PlayStation Plus, PlayStation Now, acclaimed PlayStation software titles from PlayStation Studios, and more."

It goes on to state that "the successful candidate will be responsible for the strategy and commercial activity within global channel sales", as well as "deliver a single, optimized PC sales growth and commercial plan to hub and territory teams to implement [and] identify future sectors & partnerships for commercial growth".

Responsibilities for the position - which will be based in California in the PlayStation Global team - include leading PC growth and commercial strategy, growing PC MAU for PC content, and developing and implementing global PC store strategy and process.

It comes just a few short months after Sony solidified its PC efforts by establishing its own new publishing label for its PC ports, which so far have included God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and Death Stranding, with more on the way.

In related Sony news, PlayStation has confirmed that players will "easily" be able to upgrade their PlayStation Plus tiers "at any time".

An email going out to users over the weekend confirms that their "PlayStation Plus membership is changing". It confirms that players can "easily upgrade to a higher benefits plan at any time" and stresses that players will not see their fees increase or payment dates change without their consent.

To change, "you'll need to pay the difference between your current plan and your new plan, adjusted for the remaining time of your subscription," Sony explained.