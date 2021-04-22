PlayStation has plenty more PS5 exclusives coming according to CEO Jim Ryan

Sony has a lot more exclusive games coming for the PS5 , and it might be looking to bolster its studio count with acquisitions too according to CEO Jim Ryan.

In an interview with Nikkei (which was translated by VGC ), Jim Ryan spoke about PlayStation’s first party efforts and how the company was working on a lot behind the scenes. In the interview, Ryan stated that “We have been quietly but steadily investing in high-quality games for PlayStation, and we will make sure that the PS5 generation will have more dedicated software than ever before,”

Sony certainly isn’t short of exclusives, and they’re almost always excellent, so it's exciting to hear that there is a lot more being worked on behind the scenes. We’ll likely hear about more of these games at an event this summer.

Ryan also talked about how PlayStation was open to more studio purchases if the right opportunity came up. “We have repeatedly engaged in mergers and acquisitions, including Insomniac Games in the US. We will not rule out that option in the future.”

While it’s true that Sony has made a couple of acquisitions recently, it’s been Microsoft making studio purchases left, right, and center, having most recently closed its purchase of Bethesda .

Sony has plenty of exclusive titles lined up for the rest of 2021, with intense sci-fi shooter Returnal dropping on April 30 and the reality-bending action platformer Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart releasing on June 11. We’re also expecting Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok later this year too, though it remains to be seen whether these two will both escape without a pandemic-related delay.