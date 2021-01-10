PlayStation has "officially retired" the Killzone franchise website

PlayStation has "officially retired" the franchise website for its first-party shooter, Killzone.

Although neither developer Guerrilla nor Sony have commented publicly on the change, the statement says the decision "doesn't affect online multiplayer modes, player statistics or ranking data" but did confirm that it's now "no longer possible" to create or manage Killzone Shadow Fall clans.

"The official website for the Killzone franchise has retired," a statement now says when you visit Killzone.com now (thanks, VGC). "Going forward, visitors to Killzone.com will be directed to PlayStation.com.

"While this change doesn’t affect the online multiplayer modes, player statistics or ranking data for Killzone Mercenary and Killzone Shadow Fall, it is now no longer possible to create or manage clans in Killzone Shadow Fall. We apologize for this inconvenience.

"Thank you to Killzone.com’s many fans and visitors throughout the years for their enthusiasm and support."

The statement is simply signed "Guerrilla", the studio behind the shooter franchise.

In some ways it's unsurprising; it's been seven years since we last saw an instalment to the shooter series, the most recent of which was a launch title for the PlayStation 4... and the release of the PS5 came and went with no sign of the series in the PS5 launch game lineup.

But even though Guerrilla released four instalments of the shooter in the best part of a decade, it perhaps intimates that there are currently no plans to resurrect the franchise just yet, particularly as the studio is currently preoccupied with the fan-favourite Horizon Zero Dawn series.