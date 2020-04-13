Pixar's Soul gets delayed from June to November

Soul , the next Pixar film from the director of Up and Inside Out, has been pushed back five months from its original release date of June 19, 2020.

The animated film starring Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey as a pair of disembodied souls in the cosmic realms of the afterlife will now debut on November 20, 2020. That gives it quite a bit more space from Onward than originally planned; the last Pixar film debuted in early March and had a relatively disappointing theatrical performance, at least compared to the rest of Pixar's filmography.

It's tough to say how much of Onward's poor ticket sales were due to filmgoing audiences staying home as news of the coronavirus pandemic spread, though Soul is now just one of many movies and TV shows delayed by the coronavirus .

Disney and Pixar’s Soul in theaters November 20, 2020. #PixarSoul pic.twitter.com/6R5XODq4T3April 13, 2020

The Walt Disney Animation picture Raya and the Last Dragon, which was originally scheduled to debut on November 25, 2020, will also be delayed to avoid internal competition. It's now planned to hit theaters on March 12, 2021.

Raya and the Last Dragon in theaters March 12, 2021. pic.twitter.com/9S1Sm9QniuApril 13, 2020

Soul follows Foxx as a middle school music teacher who is finally about to make good on his dreams of becoming a jazz performer, when he falls down a manhole and (maybe) dies. His newly liberated soul goes on to the You Seminar, a place where souls are developed with new passions before being reincarnated back into the world as newborns.

Aside from Foxx and Fey, Soul will also include characters voiced by Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, and Daveed Diggs. Jazz musician Jon Batiste scored the film's initial trailer , and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are also working on the soundtrack.