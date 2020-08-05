Pikmin 3 Deluxe is coming to Switch this October with new missions in tow

Pikmin 3 Deluxe is coming to Switch on October 30, Nintendo abruptly announced today.

Prepare yourselves, brave explorers! Set-off for the lush planet PNF-404 when #Pikmin 3 Deluxe lands on 10/30! This version features multiple difficulty modes, new side-story missions featuring Olimar & Louie, and all the DLC from the original release. https://t.co/UbljqJUQjX pic.twitter.com/7oht5o5mZIAugust 5, 2020

In addition to new side missions focusing on Olimar and Louie, the $60 Switch version of the game will come with all the DLC for the Wii U original, including a range of level packs featuring new battles, treasure, and puzzles. Blurbs on the updated Pikmin 3 web page also double down on "new difficulty options, lock-on targeting, and optional hints" that will "let you play and learn your way."

The short trailer for the Switch version confirms that the Deluxe version looks a bit better, but it doesn't show much Switch functionality. Given the motion control support of previous installments, Joy-Con controls for directing Pikmin feels like a shoo-in, so hopefully we see that in action soon.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe was first rumored for Switch in May, with VentureBeat predicting a Switch release of not only Pikmin 3, but also a new Paper Mario (which we now know to be Paper Mario: The Origami King ) and a trilogy of remastered 3D Mario games including Super Mario Galaxy. These rumors are now two for three, and with the rest of Nintendo's 2020 lineup looking fairly empty apart from Pikmin 3, that HD Mario trilogy is now more likely than ever – albeit totally unconfirmed.

For now, let's just enjoy the fact that Pikmin 3, a lovely little action-strategy game which has been leashed to the troubled Wii U since its release in 2013, will get a second chance on a much better platform.