Pikmin 3 is reportedly planned for Switch

Pikmin 3 may get the deluxe treatment on Nintendo Switch sometime soon.

Venture Beat , which has accurately predicted other Nintendo projects in the past, reports that Pikmin 3 is one of several games that Nintendo is prepping for re-release on Switch. Pikmin 3 Deluxe reportedly sits alongside the HD Super Mario 3D trilogy which was rumored earlier this year.

Rumors of this trilogy first emerged alongside word of a new Paper Mario game coming this year, and after today's reveal of Paper Mario: The Origami King , they're starting to gain credibility. Several sources also claimed that a new 2D Metroid would be announced for 2020 to help tide fans over until Metroid Prime 4 , and while this remains nothing more than a rumor, it does make the conspicuous Metroid teaser in the Origami King trailer all the more curious.

This wouldn't be the first time Nintendo ported Pikmin games to new systems. Pikmin 1 and 2 were re-released on Wii after their Gamecube debut, and more and more Wii U games are coming to the much-more-successful Switch, including Platinum Games' Pikmin-like The Wonderful 101 . All that being said, rumors regarding Pikmin 3 and 3D Mario games coming to Switch remain totally unsubstantiated.

Nintendo's first-party Switch lineup is fairly open for the next year or so, with big hitters like Metroid Prime 4 and Breath of the Wild 2 planned for the far future, and the Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion pass now fleshing out the year alongside Paper Mario. We could see darn near anything pop up in the months ahead, especially as we get closer to the holidays. If the abrupt reveal of The Origami King is any indication, Nintendo may continue to reveal new projects independently in lieu of dedicated Nintendo Directs this summer.