The Wonderful 101: Remastered crowdfunding effort ends with $2.25 million

It didn't take long for Platinum Games' The Wonderful 101 Kickstarter to hit – and then exceed – its goal to get the much-loved action game onto current-gen systems. It then smashed through its stretch goals, too , and has finally finished up with a staggering $2.23 million (£1.7m).

While the Kickstarter itself just failed to hit its final stretch goal for two new orchestra re-recordings, extra donations collated via celebratory livestreaming got the crowdfund over the finish line to total $2.25 million (thanks, VG24/7 ). Now the bonus orchestral arrangements will be included on the full soundtrack, and possibly – but not definitely – on the abridged soundtrack, too.

"We at Platinum Games want to express our heartfelt appreciation for all the warm wishes and support for our Kickstarter for The Wonderful 101: Remastered! We couldn't have done it without all of you!" the team said.

The Wonderful 101 originally launched on Wii U in 2013 to favourable reviews, even if our own was less impressed. In what Platinum describes as a “Unite Action” game, players control a team of superheroes defending their comic book-inspired world from alien threats. It was directed by Hideki Kamiya, a former Capcom employee and the co-founder of Platinum Games who was behind classic games like Resident Evil 2, Okami, Devil May Cry, and Bayonetta.

The Wonderful 101: Remastered is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on May 19 in North America and May 22 in Europe. You should see an improved framerate and lots of polish, as well as a couple of additional modes and fine-tuned controls, too.