Peaky Blinders: Mastermind release date set for August and a new trailer revealed

The Peaky Blinders game has a release date, and you won't need to stare at your pocketwatch for much longer before you can play.

Properly titled Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, the new game from Curve Digital and FuturLab is coming to PC, PS4, and Xbox One on August 20. Mastermind is a prequel that follows the rise of Tommy Shelby as the leader of the Peaky Blinders crime family, and it turns his notorious attention to detail and knack for manipulating those around him into the premise for an adventure-puzzle game.

You can control each member of the family's actions individually, but you'll need to interweave all of their efforts simultaneously to pull off ambitious scores. It's simultaneous for them, but you don't have to do it all at once. Instead, you can freely scrub forward and back on each character's timeline to change their actions. If they get spotted by a guard, you can just rewind and wait for an opportunity to slip by. Better yet, you can create that opportunity yourself by switching to another character then moving them in at just the right time.

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind is set to an original score from Feverist, the band that created the soundtrack for the first season of Peaky Blinders. It also features voiceover work from Tommy Shelby actor Cillian Murphy. Between the clever puzzle premise, the music, and the acting, it's enough to make me go from thinking "a Peaky Blinders game…?" to "a Peaky Blinders game!"

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind will cost $24.99 / £19.99 after it's released, but you can get a 20 percent discount if you pre-order ahead of time. PC pre-orders will also receive the game's official soundtrack for free.