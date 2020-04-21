A Peaky Blinders video game is due out this Summer

A video game based on the Netflix series Peaky Blinders is set to release on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch this Summer.

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind is a prequel to the first season of the show, with series creator Steven Knight working in collaboration with FuturLab. "Peaky Blinders: Mastermind lets you join the Shelby family's criminal gang. Follow the rise of Tommy as he successfully uncovers a sinister plot to put the family out of business, proving himself worthy of being the true mastermind of the Peaky Blinders," reads the official description on Steam.

Peaky Blinders seems like ideal material for a video game, but it's actually the gameplay description that interests me the most. You'll play as different characters from the show including Tommy, Arthur, Polly, John, Ada, and Finn to carry out missions using each character's unique strengths. The game is played through a top-down perspective and involves planning, rewinding, and resetting character trajectories in sequence to execute your master plan. Choosing the right strategy for each character, whether that's stealth, distraction, or brute force, will be key in coordinating a successful mission.

The story tasks the Shelby family with stamping out a plot to dismantle their criminal empire, with Tommy Shelby's knack for mentally working through intricate scenarios taking center stage in the gameplay. Marketed as "true to the TV show" it's based on, you'll explore familiar locations like The Garrison Tavern, Charlie Strong's Yard, and Shelby Parlour.

If you liked Peaky Blinders, do consult our list of the best Netflix shows for more binge-watching material to keep you occupied at home.