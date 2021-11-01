Peaky Blinders creator's new show gets first look featuring Sofia Boutella, Alfie Allen, and more

The World War 2 drama follows the formation of the SAS

Sofia Boutella and Alfie Allen
New images have revealed the first look at SAS: Rogue Heroes, the new TV show from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. 

SAS: Rogue Heroes is set in Cairo, Egypt, in 1941 and follows the formation of the UK's Special Air Service (AKA the SAS), a unit that specializes in things like counter-terrorism, hostage rescue, and covert reconnaissance. When an eccentric young officer (played by Sex Education's Adam Swindells) is hospitalized after a training exercise gone wrong, he uses the time to come up with a radical new plan and sets out to recruit the boldest and brightest soldiers. 

The six-part series' cast also includes Sofia Boutella, Dominic West, Alfie Allen, and Jack O'Connell. See the new images below.

Knight is best known for creating the period crime drama Peaky Blinders, and he also created the Apple TV Plus sci-fi series See starring Jason Momoa. On the big screen, he penned the scripts of movies like The Girl in the Spider's Web, Serenity, and the upcoming Princess Diana biopic Spencer. The series is directed by Tom Shankland, who's previously helmed episodes of TV shows including The Leftovers, House of Cards, and The Serpent.

"It has been a privilege to work on a project which tells the story of a renegade band of soldiers who used wit and imagination as much as firepower to halt the march of Fascism across North Africa during the darkest days of World War Two," Knight said in a statement. "This is a war story like no other, told in a way that is at once inspired by the facts and true to the spirit of this legendary brigade of misfits and adventurers."

Filming has wrapped, and SAS: Rogue Heroes will arrive on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK sometime in 2022 – no word on a US release yet. In the meantime, you can fill out your watch list with our picks of the best TV shows of 2020.

