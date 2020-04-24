Parks and Rec returns next week for one-off episode to raise funds for COVID-19 relief

Parks and Recreation is coming back for a special one-off episode, marking the first time we’ve seen the likes of Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) and the rest of Pawnee’s residents since the show's finale in 2015.

Described as a 'scripted in-character special event' (also known as an episode to you and I), the Parks and Rec reunion will take place on Wednesday, April 30 at 8:30 PM Eastern on NBC. It’s not yet known how and when you’ll be able to watch the reunion worldwide, however.

Among those returning will be Leslie Knope, Ann Perkins (Rashida Jones), Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari), Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman), Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt), April Ludgate (Aubrey Plaza), Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott), Chris Traeger (Rob Lowe), Donna Meagle (Retta) and Garry – not Jerry – Gergich (Jim O’Heir).

No word yet on if Johnny Karate and DJ Roomba will appear, though ‘several guest stars from the Pawnee universe may pop in’ on the episode, which will see the Parks and Recreation team observing social distancing rules and working from home.

Of course, this isn’t just an excuse to get the band of one of the most beloved comedies of the 21st Century back together. Donations will be taken during the broadcast, all in aid of fighting child hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money,” creator Michael Shur said. “I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old Parks and Rec team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!”

It may not be October 13, but you can still treat yo’ self all the same with one more slice of Parks and Rec for the road.