Outriders system requirements and PC features revealed

People Can Fly and Square Enix have revealed the Outriders system requirements for minimum, recommended, and ultra settings, as well as a number of PC-exclusive features.

As detailed in the above trailer, the studio is targeting at least 60fps regardless of your PC specs, meaning the minimum requirements are very modest. "Basically, if you bought a desktop from the last six years, you'll be fine," says People Can Fly.

That said, you've got all the usual graphics settings - texture and shadow quality, antialiasing, Vsync, etc. - to dial-up if you want the best-looking, best-performing experience and have the PC to handle it. You can also lock and unlock your frame rate and adjust your field-of-view.

Here's what you'll need to run Outriders at its three different default settings, though I should note upfront that the studio hasn't released CPU and GPU requirements for Ultra settings just yet.

Outriders system requirements

(Image credit: The People Can Fly)

Minimum (720p)

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel i5-3470 / AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 750TI / AMD Radeon R9 270x

DirectX: DirectX 11

Storage: 70GB

Recommended (1080p)

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel i7-7700 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB

DirectX: DirectX 12

Storage: 70GB

Ultra (4K)

OS: Windows 10

CPU: TBD

Memory: 16GB

GPU: TBD

DirectX: DirectX 12

Storage: 70GB

Some of Outriders' PC-exclusive features include dynamic resolution scaling, Nvidia DLSS and Ansel support, Ultra Wide monitor support, and Razer Chroma RGB lighting. You can also play Outriders on PC using "most" first-party controllers, including Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam gamepads.

Outriders launches on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC on April 1, and on Google Stadia sometime this year. A free demo is coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on February 25.

Check out our Outriders hands-on preview to learn more about the upcoming RPG shooter from People Can Fly and Square Enix.