Our best budget 50-inch 4K TV is less than £400 right now. Time for a new TV?

You don’t need to spend the earth to get a great TV. In fact, you can pick up a very respectable set for under £500. With that in mind, our favourite budget TV for gaming - the Philips 50PUS6753/12 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV - is currently on sale for £399 at Amazon. That’s a £51 reduction from its RRP. If you’re pushed for space, you can also get the 43-inch version for £349 instead of £400.

As we mentioned in our guide to the best gaming TV , any version you get will have superb contrast levels, very low input lag, good form-factor, and an affordable price. It’s the highest-quality entry to 4K and HDR with the lowest cost. You’re unlikely to find anything better for less cash, to be honest. What’s more, it’s packing an intriguing feature called ‘Ambilight’. This projects colours and lights onto the wall behind that match what’s happening on-screen. Cool, right?