Original Tomb Raider developers tease imminent announcement

A Tomb Raider announcement could be made at Gamescom Opening Night Live, according to a teaser from one of the original developers.

In a recent tweet, Natchan McCree, who worked as a composer on the original Tomb Raider trilogy, said that a "big announcement concerning me and Mr Gard" would be made at Opening Night Live later today. The 'Mr Gard' in question is Toby Gard, who is best known for creating the character of Lara Croft while working at original developer Core Design during the 1990s, and has also contributed to a number of subsequent Tomb Raider titles.

Big announcement concerning me and Mr Gard!Don't miss it!@gamescom #OpeningNightLive stream, Wednesday at 11a PT / 2 p ET / 7p BST / 8p CEST:YouTube: https://t.co/Pirjqih3gATwitch: https://t.co/djOYdH4wUCTwitter: https://t.co/lRU8EVPX9iFacebook: https://t.co/YjQ84yQ5HTAugust 24, 2021 See more

McCree doesn't offer any clue as to what form his announcement will take, but current developer Crystal Dynamics has offered a few clues. 2021 marks 25 years since the original Tomb Raider released in 1996, and the studio has been celebrating since January. Back then, it told fans that "we don't have plans for a major game announcement in the near future," but that future games would "unify" the timelines of the original and rebooted trilogies.

Seven months on, and there's a chance that Crystal Dynamics is a little more ready to speak about what it's been working on. If that's the case, it's interesting to see the studio working with some of the franchise's original creators, but it's also worth noting that McCree and Gard could be working on something new; McCree hasn't contributed to Lara's adventures since Tomb Raider III in 1998, while Gard has been absent since his work as cinematics director on the series' 2013 reboot.

