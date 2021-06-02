Omen is a rumored vampire-themed immersive sim from Arkane

Omen is rumored to be Arkane's new vampire-themed IP and it's been claimed it might be officially revealed at E3 2021.

In an E3 2021 predictions post from Windows Central, Arkane was brought up with minor details on its rumored fantasy game that’s reportedly codenamed ‘Omen’. While there’s no confirmation that Arkane will be revealing anything at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, it’s certainly a possibility.

While it wasn't mentioned in the video, Windows Central journalist Jez Corden writes that Arkane's new project is an "immersive sim" and "vampire-themed". Corden has already teased a vampire emoji on Twitter that may or may not be related to E3 predictions.

Additionally, rumors early last month on ResetERA revealed similar reports and that the project looks to be targeting a 2022 release. Earlier this year an Arkane Austin employee listed an unannounced fantasy project which could be related to Omen.

Then there's also an interview with Arkane Austin director Harvey Smith from earlier this year about Microsoft's acquisition of ZeniMax Media, where he confirmed that he's "in something else, working with the guys who made Dishonored and Prey."

Games, Games, Games 🗣️World Premieres 🎬New titles on @XboxGamePass ⏫ Save the date for the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase: https://t.co/ezcMtO6JM6 | #XboxBethesda pic.twitter.com/WHVbgZl5FoMay 26, 2021 See more

This is all speculation on the project and it may not even be at E3 2021, let alone revealed, but it does seem as if we're growing closer to an official reveal of a new Arkane title. With Bethesda officially namechecked as part of Xbox's E3 showcase, there's every chance we might see multiple games from its studios.

As for E3 2021, the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase should certainly be revealing some more details on Halo Infinite. We're also expecting to see something from Bethesda's AAA project Starfield which has so far been kept under wraps, but we at least know it's a sci-fi single-player game. If you're looking to get more involved in E3 this year, make sure to check out our E3 2021 schedule so you know when every show will take place.

While there's not much known about Omen right now, be sure to come back to GamesRadar+ to learn more about Arkane's upcoming project as soon as it is revealed.

Arkane is due to be launching its time-bending shooter later this year, here's everything we know about Deathloop.