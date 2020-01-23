Nioh 2 reveals a new story trailer and DLC plans

Fancy some historical turmoil perpetrated in part by mythological monstrosities? The new Nioh 2 story trailer is on it. You don't need to have played through the first game to follow the thread, since Nioh 2 is actually a prequel - it takes place in 1555, some of the darkest days of Japan's long and bloody Warring States era. And you don't need to have an interest in history to appreciate the other piece of news that Team Ninja dropped along with the trailer: a trilogy of post-launch DLC will keep you stabbing monsters long after Nioh 2's PS4 release date on March 13.

The trailer gives us a fresh look at our new protagonist, Hideyoshi. Where the hero of the first Nioh was an Irish swordsman whose journey to Japan was very, very loosely based on historical fact, our new hero Hideyoshi is a half-monster-man who uses his monstrous powers to hunt full-on monsters. It's a living. He's aided by an opportunistic merchant who sells the weird Spirit Stones that help Hideyoshi control his bestial might, and the two of them and another yokai hunter somehow end up working for Actual Historical Warlord Oda Nobunaga. They see a lot of grim faces, burning buildings, and glowing mythological creatures in the process.

Even once you roll credits on the main story, Team Ninja confirmed that you'll be able to keep playing with three pieces of post-launch DLC. These expansions will follow storylines that precedes the events of Nioh 2 - so even further back from the first game - and introduces new weapons, abilities, and characters across several main missions and side quests.

All three pieces of DLC will be included in the Nioh 2 Season Pass, which is available for purchase separately or as part of the Digital Deluxe Edition. The latter option also gets you some new armor and a charm for your trouble.